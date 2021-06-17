USA 2-0 Nigeria : Super Falcons end America tour in defeat

A 2-0 defeat, Thursday, to world champions USA wrapped up Nigeria’s playing tour in the US Summer Series.

Goals from attackers Christian Press (45+2′) and Lynn Williams (90+4′) ensured Vlatko Andonovski’s team sealed a comfortable win at the Q2 Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Soccer WNT (@uswnt)

The defeat followed a 3-3 draw against Portugal and the 1-0 opening day loss to Jamaica.

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum continues to build his squad ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations first round qualifiers against Ghana’s Black Queens.