US WNT mauls Nigeria in Falcons first game since Woeful WAFCON

US WNT players celebrate. Photo | Twitter (USWNT)

World Champions, USA outclassed Nigeria in the international friendly match between the sides on Saturday in Washington DC.

The Americans put four past their opponents to seal an easy win and hand the Super Falcons a confidence crushing defeat in their first game since the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It took just 14 minutes for Sophia Smith to fire the US WNT ahead and Lindsay Horan doubled for the hosts inside 25 minutes at the Charity Stadium.

Nigeria’s lax defending was further exposed as Smith found the back of the net for her second.

Finally, veteran Forward Alex Morgan sealed the win with the fourth goal, scoring from the spot.

The USA have now extended their winning streak over the former African champions to seven, since their first clash at the 1999 women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, Falcons manager handed Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran their senior debuts.

The trio had participated at the recently concluded FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

