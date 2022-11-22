Upgrade To GOtv Supa To Enjoy All World Cup Matches Live From Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup is now on in Qatar. 32 teams, 8 groups, 832 players and 64 matches within 29 days. It’s a full-blown football festival that happens once in four years.

GOtv will be bringing every kick of the tournament live to customers on GOtv Supa, with commentary in 14 different local languages, including Pigin, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

Don’t miss out on all the action available on dedicated SuperSport channels such as FIFA World Cup Select 1 (Channel 31), FIFA World Cup Central (Channel 32), FIFA World Cup Naija, (Channel 33), FIFA World Cup Fans Zone (Channel 34), and SuperSport Blitz (Channel 30).

Upgrade to GOtv Supa package and follow these steps to access all World Cup dedicated stations:

Press the green GOtv/menu button on your GOtv remote

Scroll to advanced setting

Select installation

Check if antenna is off

Press Ok on automatic rescan

The scanning process will begin. Wait a few minutes for the process to complete and start enjoying live matches from Qatar

To enjoy the local commentary, press the option button on your remote, scroll to language, and choose your preferred language.

Stay connected and enjoy all World Cup matches and other amazing programmes on GOtv by downloading MyGOtv app to manage your account, or dial *288# today. You can also sign up to auto-renewal option to stay connected without interruptions.