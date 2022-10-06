Update! Japan vs Nigeria: Waldrum and Onumonu criticized, Plumptre praised… Ucheibe injured

Forward Ifeoma Onumonu’s performance in the first half of Nigeria’s international friendly against Japan was criticized by fans, with many calling for head Coach Randy Waldrum to drop the player from the team altogether.
Onumonu led Nigeria’s attack against the former World Champions, Japan on Thursday, but struggled yet again to perform.
The 28 year-old was picked by head Coach Randy Waldrum in the absence of Asisat Oshoala, who though was initially named in the squad, pulled out.
She was wasteful upfront and couldn’t impose her game and was let down on several occasions by her first touch.
The sub par display led to several queries from fans who watched the game online on Thursday morning.
Some of the comments read:
‘This our striker no just sabi.’ And na Oshoala give this gurl shirt.
‘Nigeria number 9 is a lazy striker.’ ‘I wonder what d Coach see in Onumonu.’ ‘God Onumonu is terrible.’
‘Onumonu needs to work on her positioning as top 9.’
Meanwhile, Ashleigh Plumptre earned praises for her performance in the first half against Nadeshiko Japan.