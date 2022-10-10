Up Gunners! Arsenal back on top of PL table after Thrilling win against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka scored the winner in a thrilling Premier League Super Sunday game against Liverpool at the Emirates.
A 76th minute penalty won after Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara’s foul on Gabriel Jesus was called by referee Michael Oliver.
It was calmly dispatched by Saka to restore Arsenal’s lead and secure them three points.
The Gunners had taken an early lead through Gabriel Martinelli inside he first minute, but, summer buy Darwin Nunez leveled the scoreline, lunging himself to poke home from inside the box.
However, before Saka put the hosts ahead before the break with a first half stoppage time goal (90+5′).
After the restart, substitute Roberto Firmino scored from a brilliant team play and the scoreline was level for the second time in the game.
But, Arsenal would have the final say and it came from the spot as they maintain their unbeaten run at home this season.
WE’VE GOT SUPER MIK ARTETA! 🎵
Arsenal take all three points to reclaim their place at top spot 😮💨
🔴 3-2 ⚪️ | #AFC #ARSLIV #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/T224nJ12BQ
— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 9, 2022
The result leaves Liverpool in the bottom half of the table – in 11th place – their worst start to the season in 10 years, after eight matches.