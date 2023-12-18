Unusual Support Heroes in Dota 2: Shaking Up the Meta

In Dota 2, the support role is traditionally associated with heroes who provide crowd control, healing, and vision for their team. However, the ever-evolving meta-game often gives rise to unconventional choices. In this article, we will explore some of the unusual support heroes in Dota 2 who defy expectations and bring a unique twist to the game.



These unconventional picks challenge the norm and can catch opponents off guard, ultimately contributing to exciting and unpredictable gameplay. Do you want to experience the challenge, too? Try to download the 1xBet app to plunge into the world of betting and big winnings!

Techies – The Explosive Support

Techies, notorious for their ability to set up deadly minefields, differ from a typical support role choice. However, Techies can disrupt the enemy’s movements and secure map control in the right hands. With well-placed abilities, Techies can zone out opponents, protect key areas, and create chaos during team fights. Their mines also provide substantial burst damage and control if set up strategically. Techies support requires a unique playstyle, emphasizing map awareness and trap placement, making them an unexpected but potent support option.

Pudge – The Roaming Nightmare

Pudge is renowned for being a fearsome mid or offlaner, but he can be a practical roaming support with the right approach. Pudge’s Meat Hook can disrupt enemy positioning and secure kills for his team, even from a support role. By buying Observer Wards and Smoke of Deceit, Pudge can roam the map, ganking lanes and setting up kills for his allies. Additionally, Rot is a slow and damage-over-time ability, making it difficult for enemies to escape Pudge’s grasp. Pudge support relies on accurate hooks, map control, and creating chaos across the lanes to secure an advantage for their team.

Mirana – The Elusive Archer

Mirana is often seen as a versatile core hero but can also shine as a support. Her Sacred Arrow provides long-range initiation and crowd control, while her Leap offers mobility and escape. Mirana can roam the map effectively, ganking and setting up kills with her team. Starfall’s burst damage potential makes her a threat in team fights. Her Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade turns her into a global presence, offering immense utility with Moonlight Shadow. Mirana’s support playstyle emphasizes accurate skill shots, map control, and the ability to transition into a semi-core role if the game demands it.

Ogre Magi – The Buffing Brawler

Ogre Magi is primarily known for his tanky attributes and ability to dominate the early game. While often played as a core, Ogre Magi can also serve as a disruptive support. Ignite and Fireblast provide excellent crowd control and harassment in the laning phase, making it difficult for enemies to approach. Bloodlust, his third ability, buffs attack, and movement speeds for a teammate, turning carries into formidable threats. Ogre can initiate with his stuns in team fights and provide consistent damage output. His ultimate, Multicast, adds an element of unpredictability and potential for high burst damage. Ogre Magi support enables his team’s carries and creates a space for the frontline presence.

Vengeful Spirit – The Selfless Savior

Vengeful Spirit often played as a core or a roamer, can also be an unconventional support pick. Her Magic Missile offers a reliable stun, while Wave of Terror reduces the armor of enemy heroes, amplifying physical damage. Vengeful Spirit’s Nether Swap is a game-changing ability, allowing her to reposition allies or initiate team fights. Additionally, her Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade turns her into a powerful saving support by granting the ability to save allies from certain death. Vengeful Spirit excels at providing utility and enabling her team’s aggression, making her a versatile and unexpected choice in the support role.

Conclusion

In Dota 2, the support role is no longer limited to a handful of heroes with a conventional skill set. Unusual support heroes like Techies, Pudge, Mirana, Ogre Magi, and Vengeful Spirit showcase the game’s ever-evolving nature. These heroes challenge the established norms, adding excitement and unpredictability to matches. While their support playstyles may differ from the traditional support heroes, their unique abilities and potential for game-changing impact make them valuable assets in the right hands. The Dota 2 community continues to explore innovative ways to utilize heroes, keeping the game fresh and full of surprises for players and spectators alike.