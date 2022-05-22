Unusual role for Osimhen as season ends and Transfer window opens

Napoli closed the Serie A season with a 3-0 victory away at Spezia. Photo | Twitter (en_sscnapoli)

Victor Osimhen came off the bench as a second half substitute in Napoli’s final game of the Serie A in the road game against Spezia.

Osimhen was introduced in the 63rd minute, and though the Forward couldn’t add to his 14-goal tally, Napoli still went on to win 3-0 at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
Matter of fact, Luciano Spalleti started his three of his biggest Stars from the bench, including outgoing captain Lorenzo Insigne, yet it was an easy win for the Partenopei.
First half goals from Matteo Politano (4′), Piotr Zielinski (25′) and Diego Demme (36′) made it a no contest.

 

 

This season, Spalleti guided the team to a top four finish – third place above Juventus – and secured a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

 

 

Injury misery for Kingsley Michael

 

Bologna closed out their Serie Season A without a narrow 1-0 win away at Genoa and finished just below the top half of the table.

However, the more interesting aspect to Sinisa Mihajlovic’s decision on the final day was leaving out young Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael.
Michael returned from a Fibula Fracture injury, mid-May, after he spent 200 days following surgery and recovery therapy.
The 22 year-old has since taken part in a few first team training sessions, but was left out of the trip to Genoa owing to another injury scare.
His return was anticipated and hopes were the Midfielder would get a cameo before the curtain drops this campaign, however the Nigerian pulled up with a back problem and no return date has been given.

