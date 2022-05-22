Unusual role for Osimhen as season ends and Transfer window opens

Victor Osimhen came off the bench as a second half substitute in Napoli’s final game of the Serie A in the road game against Spezia.
Osimhen was introduced in the 63rd minute, and though the Forward couldn’t add to his 14-goal tally, Napoli still went on to win 3-0 at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
Matter of fact, Luciano Spalleti started his three of his biggest Stars from the bench, including outgoing captain Lorenzo Insigne, yet it was an easy win for the Partenopei.
First half goals from Matteo Politano (4′), Piotr Zielinski (25′) and Diego Demme (36′) made it a no contest.
🎙#Spalletti “It was important to end the season with this result. Even the players who’ve had less game time this year have always contributed a lot”#SpeziaNapoli
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 22, 2022
This season, Spalleti guided the team to a top four finish – third place above Juventus – and secured a UEFA Champions League spot next season.
