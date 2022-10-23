Unstoppable Onuachu Brace sinks Alhassan’s Antwerp

Red hot Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has now made it six goals in four consecutive matches as his brace helped KRC Genk defeat Royal Antwerp 3-1 away at the Bosuilstadion.
Onuachu have been in rich vein of form and it seems like there is no stopping him at the moment.
He was not the only star of the match as Belgian winger Tresor Ndayishimiye, who pulled the strings from the flanks for Genk, registered a hat-trick of assists.
Bryan Heynan was the first beneficiary of the Belgian magic as he finished brilliantly after receiving a well placed lofted pass into the box to give Genk the lead.
Paul Onuachu wasn’t to be denied as he rose highest to head from a perfectly delivered corner from Tresor in the 33rd minute to double Genk’s advantage.