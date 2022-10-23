Unstoppable Onuachu Brace sinks Alhassan’s Antwerp

Paul Onuachu (C) fights for the ball with midfielder Alhassan Yusuf (2nd L) and defender Toby Alderweireld (R).(Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Red hot Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has now made it six goals in four consecutive matches as his brace helped KRC Genk defeat Royal Antwerp 3-1 away at the Bosuilstadion.

Onuachu have been in rich vein of form and it seems like there is no stopping him at the moment.

He was not the only star of the match as Belgian winger Tresor Ndayishimiye, who pulled the strings from the flanks for Genk, registered a hat-trick of assists.

 

Bryan Heynan was the first beneficiary of the Belgian magic as he finished brilliantly after receiving a well placed lofted pass into the box to give Genk the lead.

Paul Onuachu wasn’t to be denied as he rose highest to head from a perfectly delivered corner from Tresor in the 33rd minute to double Genk’s advantage.

 

Antwerp responded with a goal of their own as Vincent Janssen beat the offside trap to coolly slot in the goal behind the keeper and halve the deficit heading into the second half.

Genk extended their lead beautifully from another dead ball situation as Tresor floated the ball into the box and connected with Onuachu’s header for the third goal and extended Genk’s winning run to 7 games to stay on top and extend their lead over second place Antwerp to 4 points.

Alhassan Yusuf played the full 90 minutes for Royal Antwerp.

