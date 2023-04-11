Unruffled Feathers! Nigeria beats New Zealand in Comfortable Win

The Nigeria WNT were clinical in front of goal, taking apart FIFA Women’s World Cup co-host, New Zealand 3-0 today in Antalya, Turkey.
Nigeria utilized the international window to further prepare for the forthcoming Women’s World Cup in July, and wrapped their two-game friendlies with Today’s win against the Football Ferns.
In their earlier match, Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala both scored to hand the team a 2-1 win against Haiti.
The second friendly against New Zealand held at the Emir Sport Stadium bode another good outcome for Randy Waldrum.
On Tuesday, the team came all guns blazing and it was CB Onome Ebi who opened scoring in the 35th minute, for her third ever international goal – the most by a Nigerian CB.
