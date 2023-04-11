Unruffled Feathers! Nigeria beats New Zealand in Comfortable Win

Joseph Obisesan
147

The Nigeria WNT were clinical in front of goal, taking apart FIFA Women’s World Cup co-host, New Zealand 3-0 today in Antalya, Turkey.

Nigeria utilized the international window to further prepare for the forthcoming Women’s World Cup in July, and wrapped their two-game friendlies with Today’s win against the Football Ferns.

 

New Zealand player during friendly match vs Nigeria.
New Zealand are now winless in 10 consecutive matches. Photo: IG (NZ_Football)

In their earlier match, Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala both scored to hand the team a 2-1 win against Haiti.

The second friendly against New Zealand held at the Emir Sport Stadium bode another good outcome for Randy Waldrum.

On Tuesday, the team came all guns blazing and it was CB Onome Ebi who opened scoring in the 35th minute, for her third ever international goal – the most by a Nigerian CB.

The Falcons went into the break with the narrow lead, but returned stronger and in the 48th minute Onyi Echegini doubled Nigeria’s advantage.

Waldrum didn’t wring much change to how his team played against Haiti as he didn’t tinker with the starting personnel neither, but after the break the 66 year-old made three changes before the third goal.

One of the substitute, Desire Oparanozie scored in stoppage time for her first international goal since 2019.

Oparanozie found the back of the net in the fourth minute of added time to complete the rout and with it Nigeria’s tour in Turkey with back to back wins.

