Unlike Harry Kane! Onuachu won’t Force a Move – Genk President

Forward Paul Onuachu will not go the Harry Kane way and try to force a move from KRC Genk, club Chairman Peter Croonen has suggested.

Onuachu who returned to the starting XI for the team in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first-leg against Shakhtar Donetsk, scored his side’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat.

The towering Nigerian had been lukewarm all through pre-season and had struggled in front of goal in the Super Cup defeat to Club Brugge and league draw against Standard Liege.

Although he may not bare the semblance of his self from last term where he netted 35 goals, Croonen believes Onuachu only needs to clear his head and being dropped for the Oostende game was to help the Striker find his groove.

The move worked and Onuachu returned with a bang scoring a traditional partnership goal with Japanese forward Junya Ito.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League side West Ham United have shown strong interests in the player, but aren’t willing to meet Genk’s asking price of €30 million.