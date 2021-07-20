Union Berlin were desperate for Taiwo Awoniyi’s services

Union Berlin Managing Director of Professional Football, Oliver Ruhnert said the club pulled all the stops to sign forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Liverpool on a permanent deal.

Awoniyi spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the Bundesliga side and impressed his Coaches.

The 23 year-old scored 5 goals and assisted 3 in 21 league appearances for Die Eisernen.

Speaking after the deal was penned, Ruhnert said, “We got to know Taiwo last season and we became sure of his qualities.”

“His robustness, his dedication and his unconditional willingness to learn and develop were the deciding factors for us to give everything to make this transfer happen. We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved to find a suitable solution.”

The 23 year-old’s was valued at €5 million, but Liverpool managed to get €7 million from Union Berlin.