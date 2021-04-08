Unai Emery insists Villarreal Focused on Dinamo Zagreb not Europa League Title

Villarreal will be hoping for a first leg advantage when they face Dinamo Zagreb in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League, Thursday, in Zagreb.

Stadion Maksimir will host the first-leg and Nigerian midfielder Samuel Chukwueze could make an appearance for Villarreal.

Chukwueze has made 7 appearances in the competition and has goal to his name.

The Yellow Submarines arrived Zagreb as favorites, but Manager Unai Emery insists the team is focused on taking it one game at a time.

“Everything beautiful is always difficult. We are already at a decisive and important moment,” Emery said ahead of the Match.

“The team enters the tie very excited after completing a difficult path, which continues to grow. This tie will measure our capabilities.”

“We are not thinking beyond this tie. We know that it is a very difficult competition and we do not think about the future. We are focused on enjoying the tie and getting the best of ourselves against Dinamo Zagreb.”