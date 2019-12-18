Umotong’s Brighton get Manchester United in Cup Quarter-finals

Ini-Abasi Umotong and her Brighton side have been drawn against Manchester United in the English Women’s Cup quarter-final on January 16.

In a repeat of last term’s fourth-round clash, the Nigerian’s side will be looking to move into the next round as they face the Red Devils in the last eight of this season’s competition.

The Seagulls had lost 2-0 to the Red Devils at Culver Road when the teams met in the fourth round of the competition last season.

To make it to the quarter final, the Nigeria international was impressive as she netted a goal in Brighton’s 4-2 victory over London City Lionesses in their final group stage tie to book their place in the last eight of the event.

Having scored three goals in five outings so far in this year’s competition, Umotong will hope to inspire her side with her fine form against high-flying Manchester United.