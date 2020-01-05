Umotong gets Cameo in Brighton’s victory over Bottom side Liverpool

Ini Umotong got a cameo as Brighton picked up an important win in the first game of the year, recording a 1-0 win over bottom side Liverpool at The People’s Pension Stadium.
Umotong came off the bench in the 82nd minute with The Seagulls ahead through Aileen Whelan’s first-half goal.
The Nigerian forward has made 9 league appearances this season, but had only managed a solitary goal.
🙌 A hard-working effort and a valuable win!
📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IdR6y4cOdf
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 5, 2020
Victory on Sunday moved Brighton to just 9th in the table in the FAWSL with nine points from 11 games.