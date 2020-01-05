Umotong gets Cameo in Brighton’s victory over Bottom side Liverpool

BARNET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Ini Umotong of Brighton & Hove Albion during the FA Women's Continental League Cup game between The London Bees and Brighton and Hove Albion Women at The Hive on November 20, 2019 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ini Umotong got a cameo as Brighton picked up an important win in the first game of the year, recording a 1-0 win over bottom side Liverpool at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Umotong came off the bench in the 82nd minute with The Seagulls ahead through Aileen Whelan’s first-half goal.

 

The Nigerian forward has made 9 league appearances this season, but had only managed a solitary goal.

Victory on Sunday moved Brighton to just 9th in the table in the FAWSL with nine points from 11 games.

