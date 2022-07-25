Umar Sadiq’s absence in Pre-season Line up Sparks Transfer News Frenzy

Umar Sadiq on the bench in Sunday's pre-season match between Almeria and San Fernando. Photo | Twitter (UDAlmeria_Eng)

Almeria returned to pre-season action just 24 hours after their 2-1 defeat to Cordoba and the main talking point was Umar Sadiq on the bench, sparking rumors that the Striker could be on his way out this summer.

Sadiq was dropped to the bench in Sunday’s game – Almeria’s second pre-season friendly – against San Fernando at the IberoAmericano Stadium 2010, but was introduced with half an hour left.

 

 

 

On Saturday the Forward played all 90 minutes, didn’t score, as the Rojiblancos got the off season underway, but to a losing start.

 

However, by Sunday they were back at it again and the Nigerian who has been in the news – for weeks – with reports of a potential move, was given minutes but off the bench.
It is yet unclear where his future lies, but the 25 year-old is still a hot prospect heading into the new LaLiga season.

