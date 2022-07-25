Umar Sadiq’s absence in Pre-season Line up Sparks Transfer News Frenzy

Almeria returned to pre-season action just 24 hours after their 2-1 defeat to Cordoba and the main talking point was Umar Sadiq on the bench, sparking rumors that the Striker could be on his way out this summer.
Sadiq was dropped to the bench in Sunday’s game – Almeria’s second pre-season friendly – against San Fernando at the IberoAmericano Stadium 2010, but was introduced with half an hour left.
⌚️ 63′ |2-2| 🔄 After several substitutions, we are playing with the following eleven players:
→ Fernando; Mendes, Kaiky, Maras, Centelles, Eguaras, Portillo, Samú, Ramazani, Arnau and Sadiq.#PretemporadaUDA | #VamosAlmería
On Saturday the Forward played all 90 minutes, didn’t score, as the Rojiblancos got the off season underway, but to a losing start.