Umar Sadiq still on Transfer list, Real Sociedad interested

Sadiq Umar bagged a brace in the pre-season friendly victory over Real Betis ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga 2 season. Photo credit | IG (udalmeria)

Sadiq Umar could still leave UD Almeria in the current transfer window, but the Forward will likely remind in LaLiga.

According to reports, Sadiq is a transfer target for Real Sociedad, who seek to sign the player as replacement Alexander Isak.
Isak, 22, joined Premier League side Newcastle United on a record £63 million fee this week, and Sadiq fits the profile of the departed Swedish goal poacher.
So far this season, the 25 year-old Nigerian has got two goals in three Liga appearances for Almeria Announced himself to the Spanish topflight after back to backs seasons in the Segunda as a lethal poacher.
Respected Italian Journalist, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Player is Real Sociedad’s main transfer target.

 

The Player’s initial suitors, Villarreal CF, pulled out of the deal over his valuation by Almeria.
Regardless, the player is still on the transfer list and Sociedad are ready to meet his valuation of over €18million, meanwhile Villarreal have not completely ruled out a move for the player.

