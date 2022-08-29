Umar Sadiq still on Transfer list, Real Sociedad interested

Sadiq Umar could still leave UD Almeria in the current transfer window, but the Forward will likely remind in LaLiga.
According to reports, Sadiq is a transfer target for Real Sociedad, who seek to sign the player as replacement Alexander Isak.
Isak, 22, joined Premier League side Newcastle United on a record £63 million fee this week, and Sadiq fits the profile of the departed Swedish goal poacher.
So far this season, the 25 year-old Nigerian has got two goals in three Liga appearances for Almeria Announced himself to the Spanish topflight after back to backs seasons in the Segunda as a lethal poacher.
Respected Italian Journalist, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Player is Real Sociedad’s main transfer target.
Real Sociedad are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq from Almería. Talks in progress, hopeful to get it done — after deal collapsed with Villarreal. ⚪️🔵 #RealSociedad
He’s the main option considered to replace Alexander Isak.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022