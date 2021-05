Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has admitted that he is eyeing the Segunda Division’s Pichichi prize for the 2020-21 season.

With 18 goals to his name this season, Umar Sadiq is the third highest goal scorer in LaLiga 2 despite missing the first four matches of the season after joining from Partizan Belgrade.

Only Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas 22 goals and Gigon’s Uro Durdebic have managed to score more goals than the Nigerian with five matches to the end of the season.