Ujah, Ehizibue in Bundesliga Action at the Weekend

Anthony Ujah was in action for Union Berlin in their hard fought draw with Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Ujah, who has struggled for form this season started the game and gave a good account of himself at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Sunday.

The forward started the game and provided the assist that gave his team the lead in the eleventh minute of the encounter.

However Jonjoe Kenny equalised for the Royal Blues to rescue a point for the home side. Ujah was in later substituted in 78 minutes.

In another game Kingsley Ehizibue was back in the starting line up for Cologne in their game against Noah Sarenren Bazee’s Augsburg at WWK Arena.

Ehizibue played the the entire duration of the game and Bazee was also in action in the game that ended in a 1-1 draw.