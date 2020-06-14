Ujah Celebrates Rare Victory for Union Berlin over Koln

Kingsley Ehizibue and his compatriot Anthony Ujah clashed in the German Bundesliga game between FC Koln and Union Berlin at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

While Ehizibue was in the starting line up for the home team, Ujah came on as a second half substituted for Union Berlin who did just enough to claim the maximum points.

Marvin Friedrich put the visitors ahead in the 39th minute following an assist from Christopher Trimmel’s, before Christian Gentner added the second seven minutes after an hour mark.

Jhon Cordoba scored a late consolation goal for Koln just before full-time whistle as the visitors held on secured all three points and end their eight game winless run.

Meanwhile it was Ujah’s 21st league appearance this season at RheinEnergieStadion, while Kingsley Ehizibue, who was later replaced in the second half has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Koln this season.