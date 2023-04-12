Ugbade reiterates Eaglets Objective during U17 AFCON is World Cup ticket

Nigeria U17 MNT head coach, Nduka Ugbade said the team is set on qualifying for FIFA U17 World Cup at the Cup of Nations qualifying tournament.
Nigeria has a rich history at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Eaglets are the most successful team in the tournament, winning it 5 times and Ugbade insists that the current team wants to emulate that success.
Ugbade reiterated the team’s objective at the qualifying tournament, the Africa U17 Cup of Nations, which gets under way on April 29.
“We continue to work hard as we look forward to the championship in Algeria. Our objective has not changed; we go hard for the World Cup ticket and then we aim for the trophy.
“First target is a ticket to the World Cup finals, and then we take things from there,” the Golden Eaglets coach told FL.
“I have confidence in the squad we have been able to build, even as we are still utilizing every minute, every hour to tinker with what we have and see how it can get better.”