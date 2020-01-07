Ugbade endorses Chukwueze ahead Osimhen and Hakimi

Youth team coach Nduka Ugbade has endorsed the candidacy of Villarreal and Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze to emerge as CAF Young player of the year 2019 ahead of compatriot Victor Osimhen and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.

Ugbade speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM said it’s indeed a very tough one to call and expressly backed the eventual emergence of a Nigerian winning the award and when quizzed further picked the Villarreal man player ahead of his Lille’s counterpart.

“My own opinion is that when you look at the hype and performance around world football today there is just no way that you’re going to remove Chukwueze since last year, what he’s been doing till this year. Now Osimhen has performed so well coming from Belgium to where he is now in France. I very much believe that it’s going to be very narrow. French politics they might want to give it to the Moroccan but I think one of these two Nigerians should win it and I will want to endorse Chukwueze.