UEL : Olayinka savors Slavia Prague’s victory over Leicester City

Peter Olayinka has reacted to Slavia Prague’s victory over Leicester City in the Europa League on Thursday.

Olayinka expressed delight with his team’s passage to the round of 16 following the stunning 2-0 win at the King Power stadium.

Slavia Prague took lead in the 49th minute as Lukáš Provod, at the far post, fired past Peter Schmeichel with a beautiful volley.

After 79 minutes Abdallah Sima secured the win for the visitors, picking up a pass from Peter Olayinka before he hit a shot into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

“What a performance! What a team! @slaviaofficial” Olayinka wrote on Twitter after the victory.

Meanwhile the victory was Slavia Prague’s first win against an English club since 1999 when they defeated Leeds United 2-1 home.