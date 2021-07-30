UEFA Super Cup: Chukwueze in fitness race to face Chelsea

Samuel Chukwueze is in a race against time to be fit for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea on August 11.

Chukwueze has reported for pre-season at the club but is still undergoing individual training, less than two weeks before the Super Cup clash at Windsor Park in Belfast.

In late May, the winger underwent an operation to fix an injury to his left leg and he missed the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s men have played three pre-season games, the latest being the friendly against Levante UD.

They previously played against Valencia CF and Olympique Lyonnais both of which took place on Pitch 1 at the Villarreal CF Training Ground.