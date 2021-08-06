UEFA Europa League: Winning start for Shehu Abdullahi and Omonia in qualifiers

Cypriot champions AC Omonia Nicosia settled their home business in the first-leg of the UEFA Europa League against Estonian club side Flora on Thursday night.

AC Omonia had pipped the visitors 1-0 at the GSP Stadium and Nigerian defender Shehu Abdullahi was on for the entire duration of the encounter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullahi Shehu (@shehu.official)

Abdullahi and his teammates put in some fine defensive work to starve off the Flora attack, holding on for an important result.

The side clash in the second-leg of the Third qualifying round tie on August 10 in Tallinn.