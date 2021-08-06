UEFA Europa League: Winning start for Shehu Abdullahi and Omonia in qualifiers

Cypriot champions AC Omonia Nicosia settled their home business in the first-leg of the UEFA Europa League against Estonian club side Flora on Thursday night.
AC Omonia had pipped the visitors 1-0 at the GSP Stadium and Nigerian defender Shehu Abdullahi was on for the entire duration of the encounter.
View this post on Instagram
Abdullahi and his teammates put in some fine defensive work to starve off the Flora attack, holding on for an important result.
The side clash in the second-leg of the Third qualifying round tie on August 10 in Tallinn.