UEFA Conference League: Odey on target Again! Awoniyi scores too

Stephen Odey can’t stop scoring and on Thursday night he added another brace to his fine run of goalscoring streak when Randers FC played away against Jablonec in the Europa Conference League.
Odey scored in each half and on both occasions leveling up the scores after the hosts shot ahead.
His first came in the 36th minute when he punished a opposition defence for a sloppy play. It was the leveler a minute after Randers fell behind.
On the stroke of 90 minutes he was back on the scoresheet to bring his side level again after Jablonec had lead for the most part of the second half.
He converted from the penalty spot to tie the score at 2-2 and help his side snatch a point.
Tosin Kehinde and Vincent Onovo also played their parts in the game for Randers. The former played the entire duration while Onovo was introduced in the second half.
As for Stephen Odey, he has taken his goal streak to three games, scoring four times in that period.
But he has actually scored eight goals across all competitions in his last seven games.