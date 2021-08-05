UEFA Champions League: Victor Moses fails to inspire Spartak Moscow in home to Benfica

Nigerian winger Victor Moses was a second-half substitute for Spartak Moscow, but they Russian side fall 2-0 at home to Benfica. Photo credit | IG (victormoses)

Victor Moses came off the bench as a second half substitute in Spartak Moscow’s UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match against Benfica on Wednesday.

Moses was a late fitness decision by Spartak Coach Rui Vitoria for the game, but his introduction, with the hosts trailing 1-0, did little to brighten their chances of getting something out of the game.

 

The Red-and-Whites would go on to lose 2-0 on the night, a 74th minute decider by Gilberto Moraes Junior ensured a reassuring win for the visitors.

 

Benfica will host the return leg on August 10 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

