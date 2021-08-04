UEFA Champions League: Onyekuru will be important to Olympiacos – Martins

Olympiacos couldn’t make home advantage count in the first-leg UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match against Ludogorets, which ended 1-1 on Tuesday night.

The Greek champions were without new signing Henry Onyekuru, but the Nigerian is expected to be available for selection in the second-leg on August 10.

Speaking on he capture of Onyekuru, Olympiacos Coach Pedro Martins revealed the club had been scouting the winger for two years.

Martins believes the 24 year-old will be important to the team’s quest for European football this season.

“Onyekuru is a new addition and we have been watching him for 2 years. He will help us a lot. He has been capped many times in Galatasaray, with many goals and assists. He’s got both the quality and European experience, and we are truly happy to have him with us.”

The Nigeria international joined the Greek Super League champions on a four-year deal from AS Monaco.