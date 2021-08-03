UEFA Champions League: Onuachu scores but Genk fall at home to Shakhtar Donetsk

Paul Onuachu scored his first goal of the season but Genk fell short in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Onuachu had a quite pre-season and struggled in the season’s curtain raiser in the Super Cup defeat to Club Brugge.

The Forward did not named in the squad for the last League match against Oostende, but showed some freshness on the champions league night.

His 39th minute goal opened proceedings in the encounter, but Genk have had a troubled start to the season and after the restart were found yet culpable.

First, Tete (63′) levelled the scoreline, hushing the home crowd inside the Cristal Arena from the penalty spot.

With the game nearing full time, Alan Patrick struck the dagger, an 81st minute goal that would seal an important advantage heading into the second-leg at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv on August 10.

Meanwhile, Onuachu was subbed off in the 82nd minute making way for his Nigerian compatriot, Cyriel Dessers.