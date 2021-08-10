UEFA Champions League: Olympiacos out, Onyekuru endures heartbreaking shootout defeat from the bench

Henry Onyekuru’s Olympiacos missed the chance to progress in their bid to reach the UEFA Champions League, following the 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to Ludogorets on Tuesday.

Onyekuru, who joined the Greek champions last week, was named on the bench at the Huvepharma Arena.

Having forced a 1-1 outcome in the first-leg at home, Olympiacos needed at least an unreplied goal to win the tie and push on in the competition, however it proved to be a big ask.

They started well after Yann M’Vila scored for the visitors in the 31st minute. But the were soon tied level, Ruben Semedo turning the ball into his own net five minutes after the restart.

Eight minutes later Ludogorets were ahead when Pieros Sotiriou netted from the spot (57′). Olympiacos would also be awarded a penalty from which they brought the game back level.

Youssef El-Arabi converting the spot kick (68′) to give Olympiacos some chance of progressing.

However, there would be no more goals even in extra-time and the tie was decided from the lottery.

Unfortunately, watching from the bench Onyekuru saw his side miss two of their three kicks, while Ludogorets were a perfect 4 from 4 to enter the final playoff round.

Olympiacos on the other hand will have to navigate their way through the Europa League play-off round to continue their European campaign.