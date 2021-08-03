UEFA Champions League: Noni Madueke shines on a difficult for Onyedika

It was a difficult night for Raphael Onyedika in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match against PSV at the Philip Stadion.

Playing on the left side of a three-man defence Onyedika was exposed for the better part of the game as the hosts ran riot in a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Midtjylland on Tuesday.

The host scored their first after 19 minutes, Noni Madueke curling home a spectacular effort from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes later, Mario Gotze doubled the lead, his shot ricocheted off the book of Onyedika.

With the opponent’s morale dampened, it was plain sailing for PSV and they struck the last blow. Cody Gakpo tapped home from the near post after Eran Zahavi’s miscued back-heel.

The second-leg comes up August 10 at the MCH Arena in Herning.