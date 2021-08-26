UEFA Champions League: Liverpool, Bayern Munich get tough draws, Chelsea handed tricky group

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw for the 2021-22 season has been concluded and holder Chelsea have been paired in Group H against Juventus, FC Zenit and Malmo FF.
Chelsea’s title defence date is yet to be announced, but the tournament will kick of on September 14.
Nigerian football fans can look forward to Chelsea’s games against Malmo FF as Innocent Bonke has made several appearances for the Swedish champions this season including in the UCL qualifiers.
The Full group stage draw:
Group A
Manchester City
Paris-Saint Germain
RB Leipzig
Club Brugge
Group B
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
FC Porto
AC Milan
Group C
Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas
Group D
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
SL Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv
Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
BSC Young Boys
Group G
Lille
Sevilla
RB Salzburg
VfL Wolfsburg
Group H
Chelsea
Juventus
FC Zenit
Malmo FF
