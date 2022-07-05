UEFA Champions League debut awaits Adetunji, Shkupi

Sunday Adetunji’s goals last season guided Shkupi to the league title in Macedonia and a spot in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League and the Striker is pumped for the occasion.
On Tuesday, Shkupi will host Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of their qualifying round fixture and the Nigerian who has had a decent run in pre-season will be one to look out for.
Last season, Adetunji played 28 league games for the Pigeons with 26 goals contribution ( 20 goals and 6 assists) inspiring his side to their first ever top flight title.
The 24 year-old Forward will be looking to inspire his side in what is also their debut in the Champions League.
On Sunday, He tweeted:
I’m looking forward to my @ChampionsLeague debut on Tuesday. We hope to make it count.
I’m looking forward to my @ChampionsLeague debut on Tuesday. We hope to make it count.#SHKUPI #BlueLove pic.twitter.com/A1MAtFcqAr
— Sunday Adetunji (@adetunjiS9) July 3, 2022