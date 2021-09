Super Eagles midfielder, Bonke Innocent featured for 62 minutes as Malmo suffered a 4-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Bonke was replaced by Sergio Pena after the Swedish champions were reduced to ten men in the encounter.

The Nigerian has been an ever-present at the base of midfield for the Sky Blues this season.

He has featured in all but one of the teams’ Champions League appearances from the start.