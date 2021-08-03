UEFA Champions League: Bonke solid in Malmo win over Gerrard’s Rangers

Innocent Bonke was in action for 90 minutes as Malmo FF wrapped up a first-leg UEFA Champions League third qualifying round victory over Scottish champions Rangers on Tuesday night.

Bonke played in the heart of a midfield four, providing cover for the defence and helping the team’s swift transition against the more fancied Rangers at the Swedbank Stadion.

However, it wasn’t to be the night for Steven Gerrard, who was without the Nigerian duo of Leon Balogun (suspension) and Joe Aribo (fitness) for the clash.

After a cagey goalless first half, the hosts turned up the heat and two quick goals after the restart game them a comfortable lead.

Soren Rieks (47′) with the first and was followed two minutes later by Veljko Birmancevic (49′).

Rangers responded late in the game, a 90+5′ strike from Steven Davis means the second-leg becomes a less difficult task for The Gers.