UEFA Awards: No Messi! Kante, Jorginho and Tuchel nominated for Player’s and Coach’s Awards

N'golo Kante celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, N’golo Kante and Jorginho have been nominated for respective 2021 UEFA European Awards.

Tuchel is one of three shortlist for the UEFA Men’s Coach of the year, along with Pep Guardiola and 2021 EURO winning Coach Roberto Mancini.

 

Meanwhile, Two Chelsea players, Kante and Jorginho will vie for the UEFA Men’s Player of the year award with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

 

The clubs played in an all-English final of the UEFA Champions League last season in Porto.
Chelsea won 1-0 courtesy a Kai Havertz first-half goal.
On Thursday, UEFA published the Nominees for the Men’s Coach and Men’s Player of the year awards.
The winners will be announced on July 26 at the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

 

Winners for the 2021 Champions League Best Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward awards will be announced at the ceremony.

