UECL: Dessers brace inspires Feyenoord first-leg win against Marseille

By
Editor
-
0
56
Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League match against Olympique Marseille at de Kuip. (Photo by Herman Dingler/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Cyriel Dessers.

The new king of Feyenoord, well, he could be crowned should the De Trots van Zuid reach their first European final since 2002 after next week’s second leg UEFA Europa Conference League match against Marseille.

Dessers was pumped for the first leg inside De Kuip and had spoken of his desire to prove yet again that he is made for the big leagues.

 

 

Anyone watching the 6 ft 3 in Nigerian – well Belgian – could see he was nothing short of a fine poacher, the Marseille defenders will attest to it.

 

He scored a brace in the 3-2 win on Thursday night to hand Feyenoord a good opportunity to fight, kitchen sink and all in the return leg.

 

Similarly, his goal tally in the competition improved, putting him ahead of AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham as top scorer in the third tier of European interclub competition.
Speaking of which, Tammy returned to England with AS Roma and the former Chelsea man led the war path to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.
It was familiar grounds but the England international was given no tourist welcome.

 

Roma did took the lead through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the first half, and though it wasn’t until the second half, the Foxes did eventually respond and a goal mouth scramble saw Gianluca Mancini turn the ball into his own net – not Ademola Lookman – for the equalizer.

 

Next week, Marseille host Feyenoord at the Stade Vélodrome while the Stadio Olimpico would welcome  Kelechi Iheanacho Lookman and Patson Daka for the decisive second leg in that tie.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here