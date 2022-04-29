UECL: Dessers brace inspires Feyenoord first-leg win against Marseille

Cyriel Dessers.
The new king of Feyenoord, well, he could be crowned should the De Trots van Zuid reach their first European final since 2002 after next week’s second leg UEFA Europa Conference League match against Marseille.
Dessers was pumped for the first leg inside De Kuip and had spoken of his desire to prove yet again that he is made for the big leagues.
Anyone watching the 6 ft 3 in Nigerian – well Belgian – could see he was nothing short of a fine poacher, the Marseille defenders will attest to it.
He scored a brace in the 3-2 win on Thursday night to hand Feyenoord a good opportunity to fight, kitchen sink and all in the return leg.
🔴⚪️⚫️ @CyrielDessers is the first player to score 🔟 UECL goals 💪#UECL pic.twitter.com/6PwNBf9qxC
— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) April 28, 2022
Similarly, his goal tally in the competition improved, putting him ahead of AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham as top scorer in the third tier of European interclub competition.
Speaking of which, Tammy returned to England with AS Roma and the former Chelsea man led the war path to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.
It was familiar grounds but the England international was given no tourist welcome.
Roma did took the lead through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the first half, and though it wasn’t until the second half, the Foxes did eventually respond and a goal mouth scramble saw Gianluca Mancini turn the ball into his own net – not Ademola Lookman – for the equalizer.