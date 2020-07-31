Udinese’s Offer for Simy Nwankwo Rebuffed, Crotone Hangs On to Lethal Striker

Newly-promoted Serie A side, Crotone have rejected an offer from Udinese for Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Udinese are keen on signing the 28-year-old but Crotone won’t sell the highly-rated striker.

It is believed that the Calabrian club want to retain the services of the Nigeria international so he can help them in the Italian Serie A next season.

Simy has been impressive for Crotone this term having netted 21 goals in all competitions, – with 20 coming from the Serie B.

The forward is having his most prolific season as a professional after surpassing his 20-goal record from his playing days in Gil Vincente of Portugal.

Lazio have also been reported to be keen on a deal for the player whose contract with the Rossoblù runs until June 2022.

Simy has five caps for Nigeria and was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 world cup in Russia.