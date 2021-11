Isaac Success made his third league appearance and his second as a starter this season when Udinese travelled to the San Siro to face Inter Milan.

Success played 58 minutes on the night but could not add to his goal tally; he fired blanks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udinese Calcio (@udinesecalcio)



Udinese were denied a goal and for the first time in five games, but they’re now also on a poor run of eight matches without a win.