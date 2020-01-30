Udinese sweat over Troost-Ekong fitness ahead of Inter Milan Visit

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong is in a race to be fit for Udinese’s Serie A game against Inter Milan this weekend.

Ekong, 26, was replaced in his side’s 2-0 league defeat to Parma last weekend following a suspected knee injury and has not trained with the rest of squad since then.

It was the first time the Nigerian was substituted from a starting berth since May 2019.

The Center Half sustained the injury in the 79th minute after a foul by Parma’s Matteo Scozzarella. It was the Nigerian’s 19th league appearance this season.

The game which will be hosted on Udinese’s famed ground, Stadio Friuli, will likely see Inter Milan’s new signing, Victor Moses in action.

Moses, who joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Chelsea, could make his debut after completing the move last week.

Samuel Kalu Bordeaux Exit Imminent

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu might be on his way out of Ligue Un side Bordeaux before the end of the January transfer window.

Kalu has been linked with a move away from the club after falling out with the Manager, Paulo Sousa, and down the pecking order.

He has been left out the team on several occasions since returning – late – from the Christmas break.

The Nigerian winger was also left out of the team’s training session yesterday as the rumor with transfer continue to intensify.

Bordeaux boss Sousa has also looked beyond Kalu for the team’s last two games against Pau in the Cup and Nantes in the league.

The freezing out might also be worsened with the arrival of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Raoul Bellanova in this transfer window.

Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are said to be the favourites to sign him, but has also been linked with interests from Spain and Turkey.

Kalu has started just four games and scored once in 16 appearances this season still has three and a half years remaining on his Bordeaux contract, is valued around €15 million.