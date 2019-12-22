Udinese Manager reacts to Troost-Ekong’s Inconsistent Form

Udinese manager Luca Gotti has thrown his weight behind Williams Troost-Ekong to get back to form following his recent underwhelming performance.

Troost-Ekong has nose dived since his return to Italy from international duty with the Super Eagles in November, making a number of mistakes leading to Udinese conceding goals.

However speaking ahead of Saturday’s Serie A 2-1 win against Cagliari, Gotti revealed that the Super Eagles defender’s performance will improve, adding that what he needs is trust.

“The players are not all the same character, the coach’s sensitivity lies in finding the most suitable solution from time to time,” Gotti was quoted as saying by Udinese’s official website.

“As far as Ekong is concerned, I think he still needs this trust.”

The Nigeria international has made a total of 16 appearances across all competitions for the Italian outfit this term.