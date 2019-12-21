Udinese bounce back after Juventus defeat, Ekong struggles

Udinese bounced back with a win after last weekend’s defeat to Juventus, with a 2-1 victory over 10- men Cagliari on Saturday at the Stadio Friuli.

Goals from Rodrigo De Paul (39′) and Seko Fofana (85′) after Fabio Pedro (84′) leveler ensured Luca Gotti got his side back on track to breathing life into their season.

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong played the entire duration and got a 6.2 rating by whoscored.com.

He made no successful tackle in 90 minutes, but won an aerial battle, his biggest contribution on the day.

Udinese climbed to 14th in the table and have now picked up 18 points in 17 games.