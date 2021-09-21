Udinese 0-4 Napoli: Osimhen registers first Serie A goal of the season

Victor Osimhen opened his Serie A goal account in Napoli’s 4-0 trouncing of Udinese at the Stadio Friuli on Monday night.
Osimhen has made 3 appearances in the league this season and found the back of the net in some bizarre circumstance.
The young forward bulldozed an opponent and the ball after captain Lorenzo Insigne lobbed the goal keeper, but the ball could have been cleared off the line an opponent.
Osimhen’s heroics drew praise from the Gli Azzurri manager after the game.
“We have quality in attack. Osimhen is really strong, he lacks quality in tight spaces, but he’s hard to catch in open spaces. The wingers are outstanding in one vs one situations.”