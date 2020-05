Former Super Eagles Ifeanyi Udeze has called on NPFL clubs to treat their players better.

Udeze made this plea while speaking to footballlive, after being informed that certain NPFL clubs have cut players lose in the past few days by SMS.

“They are human beings too. They signed contracts and it should be upheld,” the former Defender appealed.

Udeze pointed that such could not be found in European football, and demands that NPFL club chairmen do better.