UD Almeria 5-0 Alaves : Sadiq Umar nets Brace in Copa del Rey Win

Sadiq Umar announced himself in the Copa de Rey with a brace as Almeria breezed past Alaves 5-0 in a round of 32 match on Saturday.

Sadiq scored either side of Ager Aketxe’s goal in the first half to give the hosts a 3-0 first-half lead against a 10-man Alaves.

An own goal by Rodrigo Battaglia and Juan Villar’s penalty (81′) completed the rout.

Almeria will find out their Round of 16 opponents on January 22 when the draw will hold.

End ➡️ Almeria 5-0 Alavés We are taking another step forward at #CopaDelRey 🏆#VamosAlmeria 🦁

Jose Gomes’s side will return to the Liga where they’ll host Sabadell. The team stands in third position (41pts) four points behind leaders Espanyol.