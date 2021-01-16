UD Almeria 5-0 Alaves : Sadiq Umar nets Brace in Copa del Rey Win

ALMERIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 16: Umar Sadiq of UD Almeria celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Copa del Rey Third Round match between UD Almeria and Deportivo Alaves at Municipal de Los Juegos Mediterraneos on January 16, 2021 in Almeria, Spain. (Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Sadiq Umar announced himself in the Copa de Rey with a brace as Almeria breezed past Alaves 5-0 in a round of 32 match on Saturday.

Sadiq scored either side of Ager Aketxe’s goal in the first half to give the hosts a 3-0 first-half lead against a 10-man Alaves.

 

An own goal by Rodrigo Battaglia and Juan Villar’s penalty (81′) completed the rout.

 

Almeria will find out their Round of 16 opponents on January 22 when the draw will hold.

 

Jose Gomes’s side will return to the Liga where they’ll host Sabadell. The team stands in third position (41pts) four points behind leaders Espanyol.

