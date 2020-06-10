UCL Winner Mikel Obi Not Ruling out Move to Egyptian Premier League

Former Nigeria midfielder, John Obi Mikel has disclosed that he wants to continue playing football and hopes for the opportunity to do so.

Mikel left Super Lig side Trabzonspor in March after the Turkish football authority failed to put football activities on hold amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Brazilian side Botafogo, but nothing has materialized so far.

When asked about the recent rumor to Egyptian league, Mikel said he is open to good offers.

“I never ruled anything out, my goal is to continue playing football, and I hope I will have the opportunity. I do not reject any offers made to me, but rather study them well until I make the right decision.” he told ONsports.

Mikel played for Nigeria from the U17 to the Super Eagles and appeared in FIFA U-17, U20, and senior world cup.

He helped Nigeria win the African cup of Nations in 2013, under the tutelage of late Stephen Keshi in 2013.

Mikel retired from the national team in 2019 after leading Nigeria to third place finish at the African cup of Nations in Egypt.