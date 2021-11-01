UCL: Tuchel says Chelsea will find Bonke and Co difficult to play in Sweden

Malmo will play with a lot of freedom and could be dangerous to face, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists.
Speaking ahead of the sides’ group H match on Tuesday, Tuchel admits Chelsea are favorites heading into the game, but maintains that his team will come up a tough test against the Swedish champions.
‘ It’s the fifth or sixth game in a row we have been considered as favorites. I like how my team approaches this matches because we put in a lot of effort and intensity and don’t give much into the general view that we are favorites,’ said Tuchel in his pre-match conference.
‘It’s true that Malmo need an extraordinary performance and they will prepare absolutely for this and any team on this kind of level is like to create an extraordinary performance. So we should be prepared and be humble and respectful enough towards the game and opponent that anything can happen.
‘These matches in the Champions League level are about details, it is a consolation that Malmo also have nothing to lose. They can play with a lot of freedom and a lot of courage. They will be supported by an emotional crowd and these are the things we have to face.’
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are yet to score and have lost all three games played so far. They have conceded 11 goals in total.
Di blåe will go into Tuesday’s UCL fixture off the back of a three-game unbeaten run including back to back wins.
At the weekend they beat Sirius 3-2 in an impressive comeback win, Nigerian midfielder Innocent Bonke featured for 57 minutes in the encounter.
Bonke is in contention to face Chelsea at the Eleda Stadion, the 25 year-old has played all three games for the Sky Blue so far.