UCL: Repeat of Last season’s Final, heavyweights face off in knockout rounds

The draw for the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has been completed.
Heavy match ups have been announced which has left fans salivating ahead of the February fixtures.
There will be a repeat of last season’s final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as they face off in what would is just one out of the biggest fixtures possible.
PSG will also play Bayern Munich.
The full UCL R16 fixtures:
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
Dortmund vs Chelsea
PSG vs Bayern Munich
